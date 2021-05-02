Weather Authority: Chance of Severe Weather Late Afternoon, Tonight
There is a slight risk of severe weather across part of Alabama. Large hail, damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes are possible.
In our area, the threat is greatest from Perry, Dallas, Wilcox and Monroe counties westward to the Mississippi state line. There is a marginal risk east of that to Chilton, Elmore, Montgomery, Crenshaw and Covington counties.
Much of today looks dry, but storms may arrive during the late afternoon and evening hours. The severe threat should wane by midnight with the loss of daytime heating and the exit of better atmospheric dynamics.
