Alabama Department of Veterans’ Affairs Now has Virtual Hearing Options

by Ja Nai Wright

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs launched a virtual hearings program during the pandemic.

In the past, whenever an Alabama Veteran wanted to make an appeal for their case, they had a few options for their hearing: to travel to Montgomery for an in person hearing, or have someone travel to their home for the hearing.

Since the pandemic the veterans affairs office now has a virtual hearings software. This program was created to give veterans an opportunity to get their hearings done virtually and also in a timely manner.

“the veteran can now have their hearing from their home, from the city park, wherever they want to sit down where they have a good internet connection and they feel comfortable.” -Mark Sullivan

The The Department of Veterans Affairs strongly encourage all veterans to take advantage of this program. Officials say they will also have designated locations throughout the state that veterans can go to if they do not have the technology available themselves.