ASU Football: Gray among 13 finalists for Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award

by Janae Smith

CHICAGO | Thirteen FCS players – one from each conference in college football’s Division I subdivision – were announced as finalists for the STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award, including Alabama State running back Ezra Gray.

A graduate student competing in his final year for the Hornets, Gray was named the FCS-ADA Scholar Athlete of the Year and was also named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy – considered the Academic Heisman – this past year. He finished the spring season leading the conference in rushing, earning First Team All-Conference honors, and was named a BOXTOROW All-American late last week.

Named after the late school teacher and wife of legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the sixth annual award is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only in the classroom, but in the community and beyond.

The other finalists for the award include Drayton Arnold (Chattanooga), Justin Covington (Villanova), Spencer DeMedal (Duquesne), Bennett Dondoyano (San Diego), ZeVeyon Furcron (Southern Illinois), Gavin Landry (Northwestern State), Jessie Malit (North Carolina Central), Rick Mottram (Bucknell), Dean Sise (Eastern Washington), K.J. Smith (North Alabama), Jamaal Thompson (Tennessee Tech), and Eric Wilson (Harvard).

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University football, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateFB (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), and @BamaStateSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.