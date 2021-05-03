Community, Family Frustrated with Legal Process in Greg Gunn Case

by Jerome Jones

On Saturday the “Greg Gunn Event” was held on McElvy St. in Montgomery.

Friends, family, and community leaders came out to remember the life of Greg Gunn, and express frustration with the legal process in the case.

Aaron “Cody” Smith shot and killed Gunn in 2016, after a confrontation just a few feet away from Gunn’s residence.

Smith would subsequently be charged, arrested, tried, found guilty of manslaughter, and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Less than two months after the verdict, a judge granted Smith a $300,000 appeal bond and he was released after serving 42 days behind bars.

Now the community is frustrated that Aaron Cody Smith is not behind bars.

It has been more than one year since Smith was released.

Saturdays rally was met with tension between participants and MPD, with participants making claims that MPD was attempting to stop the event, citing city ordinances.

Event organizer William Boyd says police claimed noise ordinance violations, irregular parking, and COVID-19 restriction violations.

Montgomery Police say they were responding to a noise violation, however, community members said no one called police.

The rally continued, without and further confrontation between participants and MPD.

Eventually, MPD Chief Earnest Finley arrived and told the participants they were in compliance,. but by then the rally was well underway.

At least 5 MPD officers huddled on a sidewalk as the rally continued.

A similar event was held in February to mark the 5 year anniversary of Greg Gunn’s death.

Alabama News Network was there , and under identical circumstances of that rally, there was no police intervention.

The community does not believe justice has been served in the case.

Back in March of 2020 when the appeal bond was granted, Montgomery Co. District Attorney Daryl Bailey said that in his 25 years as a prosecutor, he’s never seen such an appeal bond granted.

According to court records, Smith’s appeal bond is currently moving through the Alabama Supreme Court.

For friends, family, and the community the process is taking too long.