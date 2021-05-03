Gov. Kay Ivey Plans to End COVID-19 Public Health Order, State of Emergency

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey says the COVID-19 pandemic is “absolutely” managed, so she will soon end a state health order meant to guard against the spread of the illness.

Ivey says the current health order recommending that people follow health recommendations and requiring some precautions for senior citizens and long-term care facilities will end on May 31, barring a sharp rise in cases.

Her office says a state of emergency will end July 6. Ivey is citing improved infection rates, fewer hospitalizations and more widespread immunizations for the change.

COVID-19 has killed nearly 11,000 people statewide and Alabama ranks 49th nationally in its vaccination rate.

