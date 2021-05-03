Montgomery Police Investigating Three Weekend Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they are investigating three separate shootings that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday at about 10:45 a.m., police went to a hospital in reference to a person being shot. They found a woman who had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say she had been shot in the 600 block of Hall Street.

Saturday at about 10 p.m., police were called to a hospital on a call of a juvenile female who had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say she was shot in the 4000 block of Estate Avenue.

Sunday at about 11 p.m., police and fire medics were called to the 1300 block of Martha Street. They found a man had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say he had been shot in the 1400 block of Bunting Street. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been released on any of the three shooting investigations.