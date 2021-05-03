Prattville Man Arrested on Rape Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the arrest of a Prattville man on a first-degree rape charge.

According to Marshall’s office, 23-year-old Bradley Wise Campbell surrendered at the Baldwin County Jail on Friday and was released on $15,000 bond.

Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Baldwin County grand jury in March, resulting in an indictment returned against Campbell. The indictment charges Campbell with engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim while the victim was incapable of consent by reason of being incapacitated.

No further information about the investigation is being released.

If convicted, Campbell faces a maximum penalty of 10 to 99 years or life, and a fine of up to $60,000.