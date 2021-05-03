Strong To Severe Storms Monday And Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Our weather remains active over the next 48 hours, with multiple rounds of storms, which could be strong or severe. At midday Monday, individual thunderstorms cells started to re-develop across southwest Alabama after a mid-morning lull in activity. There’s plenty of instability in play this afternoon, such that any of these storms could become strong or severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats, though a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. A severe thunderstorm watch includes all of our area until 8PM.

This afternoon’s storms may eventually congeal into a large cluster of storms this evening. Damaging winds become the primary risk should that occur. By late this evening, daytime instability goes away, storms weaken, and we get a lull in activity overnight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers or storms still possible, and lows only falling to near 70°.

Severe weather potential continues Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday’s severe weather risk is higher than today. The storm prediction center’s outlook currently place areas near and west/northwest of I-65/I-85 within an enhance (level 3/5) severe weather risk. By the afternoon, temperatures in the mid 80s coupled with very humid air results in scattered pulse storm development. These storms could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat might not be zero with these either. By the late afternoon or the evening, our attention turns to a likely large complex of storms sweeping northwest to southeast through Alabama. This could result in widespread damaging wind gusts.

Depending on the progress of the storms and the front, there may still be quite a bit of rain around through Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning. The front likely pushes to our southeast at some point during the day. That leads to drier weather for the rest of the day. Slightly cooler air moves in too. Wednesday night lows fall back into the 50s. Highs top out in the 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday, with some sunshine and mainly dry conditions both days.

Mother’s day weekend looks mainly dry, though some showers appear possible Mother’s Day itself. Expect a mix of sun and clouds otherwise with warm temperatures. Daytime highs reach the low to mid 80s, while lows fall into the low 60s.

