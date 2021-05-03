Wet and Stormy Start to the Work Week

by Ryan Stinnett

A very warm and unstable air mass is in place across the state today and we are dealing with morning rain and storms. Some of these storms are strong and locally severe and these will continue to be a threat through much of our Monday. Scattered thunderstorms today and mainly this afternoon are expected to bring large hail and damaging gusts, the tornado threat is low, but not zero. For that reason, the SPC a “Slight Risk” (level 2/5) for sever storms for nearly all of the eastern half of Central Alabama, which includes the cities of Birmingham, Clanton, Selma, Montgomery, Anniston, Talladega, Alexander City, and Auburn.

A “Marginal Risk” (level 1/5) is up for nearly the rest of Alabama. The storm threat is expected to wind down this evening, with only some lingering shower and storms at times overnight.

STORMY TUESDAY: More widespread strong/severe storms are expected Tuesday and the SPC has an “Enhanced Risk” (level 3/5) for nearly all Alabama with the level 2/5 “Slight Risk” for the southern portions of the state.

Widespread strong to severe thunderstorm development is possible Tuesday across the threat area. This will include a risk for large hail, damaging wind gusts and perhaps a couple of tornadoes. Also, a cluster of strong to severe storms will push into the state from the west. Along with the severe storm threat, very heavy rainfall is possible with amounts of 2-4 inches possible, so some flash flooding is possible. Stay weather aware the next 48 hours.

SECOND HALF OF WEEK: Late Wednesday and through Friday, mainly sunny and milder days are in the forecast with highs returning to the 70s as a drier and more comfortable air mass returns to Alabama.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will be a bright and sunny day before clouds start to move in late, becoming partly cloudy by the evening. Highs will be in the mid-70s to the lower 80s. Sunday will be a dry day to start, but an approaching frontal system could bring showers back to the area late in the days, with more widespread activity likely continuing into Monday.

Have a great day!

Ryan