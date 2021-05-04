59-Year-Old Killed Overnight; MPD Conducting Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department says it is conducting a homicide investigation in the death of Randolph Robinson, 59, of Montgomery.

Monday, May 3, around 11:45 pm MPD responded to the 400 block of East Park Avenue in reference to a person shot. There they found Robinson who had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The reasoning behind the shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.