Alabama National Fair Returning to Garrett Coliseum This Fall

by Ja Nai Wright

Organizers of the Alabama National Fair are hopeful that events can return to normal this fall, after they had to make adjustments last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery announced today that the 68th annual Alabama National Fair will be held from October 8-17 at Garrett Coliseum, with the popular racing pigs, the sea lions splash and the Zerbini Family Circus all coming back.

“I think this year is more normal than people realize,” Alabama National Fair Executive Director Randy Stephenson told Alabama News Network. “It’s just the expectations and what is going to happen, we don’t know. There is a little unknown, but we know we’re going to be able to have the fair,” he said.

The fair is also a big fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club, which donates proceeds to local organizations. Earlier this year, the club donated more than $235,000 to 18 charities. Over the history of the fair, the club has donated more than $9 million.