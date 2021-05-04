Alabama’s 68th Annual National Fair Dates Are Set

by Ja Nai Wright

The 68th Annual Alabama National Fair dates have been announced.

Members of the Kiwanis Club and The Alabama National Fair Board held a press conference today that the fair will take place this October 8th-17th. The fair will be held the full 10 days and will feature some of the events that were missed last year due to the pandemic.

Officials say that The Racing Pigs are back along with The Sea Lion Splash, Zerbini Family Circus, K9’s in flight and more. They will also be having live concerts, livestock competitions and they are even bringing back the Robotics competition for local students.

In addition to all of the fun activities being announced, officials also spoke about the money that is raised to donate to local organizations in the community.

Alabama National Fair and the Kiwanis Club was able to donate over $235,000 to 18 different charities and organizations earlier this year. Throughout the history of the fair they have donated over $9,000,000.

