Another Day with Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rainfall

by Ryan Stinnett

Showers and strong thunderstorms are already ongoing this morning, and these will continue through the rest of today. There is a warm and muggy air mass in place across the state as temperatures will again be surging into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Over the last two days we have been dealing with strong and severe storms, but today a more significant severe weather threat is expected, and much of the state is under an “Enhanced Risk” (level 3/5) for severe storms today.

The air will become very unstable again today across Alabama, and with an approaching upper trough, storms will be developing across the state, while a MCS (mesoscale convective system) of a cluster of storms, moves across Mississippi and move into Alabama by mid-afternoon and continuing to move through the state through the evening hours. These storms will be capable of producing hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Severe storms are possible at anytime, but the main window for severe thunderstorms will come from roughly 2PM-10PM.

Along with the storm threat, rain amounts today will be in the 2-4 inch range for much of the state, with some higher amounts of 6-8 inches possible. We will have to monitor trends as some areas of flash flooding could develop.

Also the NWS Office Mobile has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Southwest and South Alabama today. This could certainly be expanded today…Remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN, if you encounter any flood waters.

Of course with such an active day of weather ahead, make sure you are prepared and ready to take action when watches and warnings are issued. Make sure you have a way to receive any severe weather alerts and take advantage of the resources below.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Lingering showers should end early in the day tomorrow, followed by afternoon clearing as drier air returns. The weather should remain dry for most of Alabama through Friday with highs in the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and pleasant, with a good supply of sunshine the high will be close to 80 degrees. Clouds increase Sunday, and we will bring in a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night, but for now, it looks like most of Mother’s Day should be dry. Sunday’s high will be in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A stalled surface front will keep a chance of rain or thunderstorms in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, followed by trend toward drier weather over the latter half of the week.

Stay safe and weather aware today!!!

Ryan