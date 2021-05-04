ASU Tennis: Alabama State draws No. 7 seed Florida State in opening round of NCAA Tournament, match set for this Friday

by Janae Smith

1/2 21 W Team Bracket

2/2 ASU Women’s Tennis on the Selection Show



MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champion, hits the road in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament facing No. 7 seed Florida State in regional play.

The match is set for 4 pm (et).

Alabama State enters the tournament 9-6 overall and has won four consecutive matches and nine out of their last 11 matches this season. The Lady Hornets dropped their only conference match of the season back on March 14 before reeling four straight including a 4-1 victory over Jackson State in the championship match of the tournament.

Madalena Andrade was named the SWAC Player of the Year after a 10-3 campaign, all at number one singles. She was also paired with SWAC Freshman of the Year, Francesca Duca, at number two doubles going 5-0 on the season – including 4-0 at number two doubles. Duca also went 7-4 in singles play, including a perfect 7-0 record at number four.

Urska Velec finished the season 8-2 in singles play, with five of those wins coming at number three, and Bea Acena picked up seven wins in singles play including a 5-2 mark at number five singles.

Florida State is currently ranked No. 6 in the nation, finishing 11-2 and in second in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), while also finishing 16-5 overall. The Seminoles are 12-1 on the season in Tallahassee. The regional also features Auburn and Oklahoma State, who will open play in the regional at 1:00 pm (et) on Friday.

Tickets will go on sale at 9:00 am (et) on Tuesday, May 4. Fans can purchase tickets via Seminoles.com or by calling the FSU Ticket Office at (850) 644-1830. The Speicher Tennis Center will be at 50 percent capacity for the regional, and tickets will be general admission (except for center sections) and fans will be required to wear masks inside the venue.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University women’s tennis, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateTennis (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), and @BamaStateSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.