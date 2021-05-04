Biden Sets July 4 Vaccination Goal; Alabama Leaders Worry That Our Doses Will Be Sent Elsewhere

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Biden has set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth. The new goal comes as demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their vaccine doses unordered.

In Alabama, state leaders say they’re worried that our unused doses will be sent to other states where the demand is greater. They say until now, the supply of vaccine has been divided evenly based on adult population in each state.

In a statement, Gov. Kay Ivey said, “Today, the federal government announced on the Governors’ Only call with the White House that states with a diminishing demand for vaccines may have their doses shifted to states with a higher demand. If we don’t use it, we could lose it. This is our ticket back to normal. The vaccine is free and could possibly save your life.”

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris also encourages every eligible person age 16 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. At this time, vaccines are protective against variants, but any time a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2 there is an opportunity for the virus to mutate.

“Get vaccinated at your earliest opportunity,” Dr. Harris said. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19, and there is no charge for anyone, regardless of insurance status. Make vaccination a priority for your family, your community and yourself. If you have questions about whether you should be vaccinated, please ask your own doctor or personal healthcare provider.”

President Biden is calling for states to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis and will direct many pharmacies to do the same. Biden’s goal includes delivering at least the first shot to 181 million adults and fully vaccinating 160 million by Independence Day.

