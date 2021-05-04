Charges Raised to Capital Murder in Alabama Toddler’s Death

by Savanna Sabb

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Recently released court documents show that an Alabama grand jury has upgraded charges to capital murder against a father accused of involvement in his 2-year-old son’s blunt force trauma death. Demetric Hampton Sr. was initially charged with murder nearly one year ago. AL.com cited unsealed court documents Monday, reporting that a Jefferson County grand jury increased the charges last month. A wrongful death lawsuit has also been filed against the Alabama Department of Human Resources alleging the agency returned the child to his father despite a history of abuse. It’s unclear whether Hampton has an attorney who can comment for him.

