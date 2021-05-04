Kids Say The Darndest Things is BACK!

by Janae Smith

“Wigging Out”/“The Kids Price is Always Right” – Tiffany Haddish finds kids “wigging” out when they realize one of her wigs on a shelf can communicate only with them. Plus, Tiffany and the kids make a special visit to the iconic CBS game show THE PRICE IS RIGHT where they take turns playing some fun pricing games with host Drew Carey, on the season premiere of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS!

Watch the premiere of Kids Say The Darndest Things with Tiffany Haddish Thursday, May 5th at 8/7c on you CBS 8!