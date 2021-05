by Alabama News Network Staff

Lightning associated with a band of thunderstorms that moved through Central Alabama last night struck and killed 15 head of cattle in Macon County.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says it happened in the Milstead community, near Macon County Road 30.

Lee says the family cattle farm is owned by Michael Sims.

He says a report will be forwarded to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham.