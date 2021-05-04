Marche Johnson Sworn in to Montgomery City Council
Marche Johnson has been sworn in to Montgomery City Council tonight. She will represent Council District 3.
Johnson won a runoff election against Adrienne Larkin, the wife of former District 3 Councilman Tracy Larkin who died in January.
Johnson says she’s excited to serve the people in District 3 and to work with Mayor Steven Reed and the rest of the council to improve the city of Montgomery.
Councilwoman Johnson is the second African-American woman to be on council, joining District 4 Councilwoman Audrey Graham.