Montgomery Police: Suspect Shoots Self after Police Pursuit

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a pursuit has ended with a suspect shooting themselves after wrecking this afternoon.

Police say at about 2:15 this afternoon, they spotted a vehicle on Carmichael Road occupied by a felony suspect wanted by Prattville police.

Montgomery police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began. Police say the chase ended when the driver crashed around Hugh Street and Day Street.

Police say the suspect then shot themselves and was taken to a hospital for treatment. There were no injuries to the officers.

Police have released no other information about the suspect.