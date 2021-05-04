Prattville Fire, Police Respond to Storm Damage

by Ja Nai Wright

Prattville Fire Department Deputy Chief Josh Bingham was live on Alabama News Network at 10 Tuesday night with an update on storm damage throughout the city.

He says the storms came through around 6 p.m., and shortly after, 911 calls began. He says there are power outages, powerlines down and trees on houses.

We interviewed him near the High Point Town Center, which was plunged into darkness because of a power outage, so we couldn’t see much. The shopping center has received some damage, and tractor-trailers parked behind Belk were turned over.

The Cinema 12 building a short distance away on Cobbs Ford Road had its roof blown off and its windows blown out.

There is also damage at Cobbs Ford Road and Interstate 65, where traffic had to be detoured.

Bingham says the Prattville Fire Department has received at least 50 calls as of late Tuesday night, and he says the police department has received many more than that.

He says thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries.

Bingham says police and fire crews will begin assessing the damage at 7 a.m. Wednesday.