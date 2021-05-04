Several Commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Freedom Rides

by Kay McCabe

On May 4, 1961, the Freedom Riders began their journey to the segregated south in hopes to desegregate bus terminals.

Now, 60 years later, several city and state leaders along with members of the community gathered at the same place those Freedom Riders arrived at here in Montgomery, to commemorate the anniversary.

“John Lewis and I desegregated a Greyhound bus when we were leaving home for Christmas. He sat on one side and I sat behind the driver seat,” said Freedom Rider, Dr. Bernard Lafayette, Jr.



The Freedom Rides Museum is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the museum being open.

Along with Lafayette, Mayor Steven Reed and Congresswoman Terri Sewell all spoke at the ceremony on Tuesday. Congresswoman Sewell says it was an honor to speak at the celebration and wants to encourage everyone to continue the fight.

“Every generation must fight and fight again to maintain the progress we’ve made and to continue it,” said Sewell.

The newly restored Greyhound bus will now be a permanent exhibit at the museum.

