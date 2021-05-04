Severe Weather Risk Upgraded to “Moderate Risk” (Level 4/5)

by Ryan Stinnett

Numerous to widespread damaging winds and a few tornadoes are expected through this evening across the Deep South as several clusters of storms are ongoing. A moist and moderate to strongly unstable air mass exists across the region ahead of this activity.

From now through about 10PM is when the core threat of the severe weather will impact Alabama. The main concern with the storms the rest of today will be damaging straight line winds, up to 80 mph, which will likely produce widespread wind damage across the state. Also some tornadoes and large hail are possible as well. A reminder that a Tornado Watch remains in effect until 4PM. Additional watches will be needed later today.

As always, be sure you are in a position to hear severe weather watches and warnings today and tonight, and pay attention to severe thunderstorm warnings since the main concern is from damaging straight line winds.

RAINFALL: Along with the storm threat, rain amounts the rest of today will be in the 2-4 inch range for much of the state, with some isolated higher amounts, in the 6-8 inch range. Flash flooding is a growing concern the rest of today as well.

SEVERE WEATHER RESOURCES:

Download the free Alabama News Network weather app:

iPhone – Android

Watches & Warnings

Live Interactive Radar

Exclusive WeatherSTEM – live conditions in Montgomery

Weather Authority: Twitter – Facebook

Weather Authority Web Page

Safe from the Storm – storm safety tips