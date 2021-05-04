Tornado Watch in Effect Until 4PM

by Ryan Stinnett

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Alabama

Central Mississippi

* Effective this Tuesday morning and afternoon from 920 AM until

400 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

A few tornadoes possible

Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts

to 75 mph possible

Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible

SUMMARY…A discrete supercell over central Mississippi may persist

this morning with additional discrete supercells possible into

west-central and southwest Alabama. Otherwise, an intensifying

squall line is expected to evolve east across northern and central

Alabama with damaging winds and a few tornadoes as the primary

hazards.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles

east and west of a line from 40 miles north northwest of Gadsden AL

to 55 miles south southwest of Meridian MS. For a complete depiction

of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS

WOU4).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.

