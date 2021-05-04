Tornado Watch in Effect Until 4PM
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Alabama
Central Mississippi
* Effective this Tuesday morning and afternoon from 920 AM until
400 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
A few tornadoes possible
Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
to 75 mph possible
Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY…A discrete supercell over central Mississippi may persist
this morning with additional discrete supercells possible into
west-central and southwest Alabama. Otherwise, an intensifying
squall line is expected to evolve east across northern and central
Alabama with damaging winds and a few tornadoes as the primary
hazards.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles
east and west of a line from 40 miles north northwest of Gadsden AL
to 55 miles south southwest of Meridian MS. For a complete depiction
of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
WOU4).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.
