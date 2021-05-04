UPDATE: Tornado Watch Until 10PM, Includes Montgomery County
The National Weather Service has issued an updated TORNADO WATCH that includes much of the Alabama News Network viewing area.
The watch is in effect until 10PM CDT tonight for the following counties:
AUTAUGA BALDWIN BIBB BUTLER CHILTON CHOCTAW CLARKE CONECUH COOSA DALLAS ELMORE ESCAMBIA GREENE HALE LOWNDES MARENGO MOBILE MONROE MONTGOMERY PERRY PICKENS SUMTER TALLAPOOSA TUSCALOOSA WASHINGTON WILCOX
The primary threats include:
- A few tornadoes possible
- Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80mph likely
- Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
A squall line will travel east from Mississippi across central and southern portions of Alabama. Widespread damaging
winds and brief tornadoes are expected.
Stay with Alabama News Network for continued updates throughout the day and evening.
