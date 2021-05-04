UPDATE: Tornado Watch Until 10PM, Includes Montgomery County

The National Weather Service has issued an updated TORNADO WATCH that includes much of the Alabama News Network viewing area.

The watch is in effect until 10PM CDT tonight for the following counties:

   AUTAUGA              BALDWIN             BIBB                
   BUTLER               CHILTON             CHOCTAW             
   CLARKE               CONECUH             COOSA               
   DALLAS               ELMORE              ESCAMBIA            
   GREENE               HALE                LOWNDES             
   MARENGO              MOBILE              MONROE              
   MONTGOMERY           PERRY               PICKENS             
   SUMTER               TALLAPOOSA          TUSCALOOSA          
   WASHINGTON           WILCOX

The primary threats include:

  • A few tornadoes possible
  • Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80mph likely
  • Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

A squall line will travel east from Mississippi across central and southern portions of Alabama. Widespread damaging
winds and brief tornadoes are expected.

Stay with Alabama News Network for continued updates throughout the day and evening.

SEVERE WEATHER RESOURCES:

