187th Fighter Wing Hold Change of Command Ceremony at Dannelly Field

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 187th Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony was held Wednesday, May 5 at Montgomery’s Dannelly Field. The purpose of the change of command is to allow its Sub-ordinance to witness the formal transfer of total responsibility, authority and accountability from one officer to the other.

The out going Col. Edward D. Casey who served as wing commander for the last two years passed the wing command leadership to Col. Douglas D. Demaio. On hand to witness the change were River Region’s Mayors, local and state politicians, dignitaries, family members and the serviceman and women of the 187th Fighter Wing of Dannely Field.

Both Col. Casey and Col. Demaio spoke of the 187th’s mission under Air National Guard but spoke directly to their special connection to the River Region Community.

Col. Demaio says he looks forward to the leadership of the Red Wing’s 187th when the ramp will be filled with F-35s which Alabama Air National Guard’s sixth operation were selected.

The wing station at Dannelly Field is home of the historic 100th Fighter Squadron and carries on the flying mission of the Tuskegee Airmen