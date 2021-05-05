Alexander City, First United Methodist Church On Fire During Severe Weather

by Ja Nai Wright

The Severe Weather that occurred Tuesday night took a major hit to parts of Alabama with strong winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. One of the areas that was hit was the First United Methodist Church in Alexander City. Parts of the Church caught fire, possibly the result of a lightning strike, but officials say this is still under investigation.

Other than the church being on fire, other areas in Alexander city received damage from the strong winds.

“We had a lot of tree damage in the area we had a tree on center street which is off 280 that tree fell in with no injuries. Just lots of power outages and a lot of trees across the roads.” – Reese McAlister Alexander City Fire Chief

Because of the fast response of the fire department, the church was not entirely engulfed in flames and sustained minimal damage. Mother’s Day Service will be held in the Fellowship Hall this Sunday as a result of the fire.