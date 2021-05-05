ASU Golf: Alabama State in third after 36 holes at PGA Works

by Janae Smith

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. | Alabama State finds itself in third place following 36 holes of play at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, trailing Howard by just eight shots heading into the final round at TPC Sawgrass.

The Hornets followed up an opening round 33-over (321) with a second-round total of 13-over (301), just one shot from being the best score of the day. The Hornets trail Howard who finished the second round with an identical score to the first round and heads into the final round at 38-over (614). They are one shot ahead of Prairie View A&M who finished the second round at 39-over (615).

Meanwhile, Alabama State finds itself tied with Florida A&M in third at 46-over (622), followed by North Carolina A&T at 52-over (628).

Individually, Thacher Neal is tied for ninth entering the final round at 10-over (154), eight shots behind Gregory Odom, Jr. of Howard at 2-over (146). Afnan Chowdhury enters the final round tied for 13th at 11-over (155), while Bishop Stringer is 18th overall at 12-over (156).

The tournament continues on Wednesday with hourly updates on the Golf Channel during Golf Today and Golf Central (12 pm – 2 pm EST and 4 pm – 5 pm EST, respectively).

About the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship is a 54-hole, stroke-play Championship consisting of three team division from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) and other Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs), in addition to two Individual Divisions for minority men and women players who are listed on the roster of their college team or are part of the PGA of America’s Golf Management University programs.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University men’s golf, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateGolf (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), and @BamaStateSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.