Central Alabama Community Foundation Announces Grants for 29 Nonprofits Totaling $146,003

MONTGOMERY, AL – The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) along with affiliates Autauga Area Community Foundation (AACF) and Elmore County Community Foundation (ECCF) on Thursday, May 6th announced Family Wellness grants for 29 nonprofits totaling $146,003.10. Funds from these grants will go directly toward assisting many within these communities. Family Grants ($23,446.85) $5,439.20 to the YMCA of Greater Montgomery – to provide five lessons of Safety Around the Water training to 420 Montgomery Public Schools third graders $13,007.65 to River City Church – to provide a permanent shower unit and washer and dryer for its Loads of Love initiative that provides a place for the homeless to shower and launder clothes at no cost $5,000.00 to the Salvation Army of Montgomery – to support its voucher program that will provide 33 people with emergency shelter in a hotel while they are tested for COVID and wait to receive a negative result that will allow them to enter the shelter Food Grants ($25,100.00) $5,000.00 to the Messiah Lutheran Church – to purchase food and gift cards to address the food insecurities of E.D. Nixon Elementary School families and residents with disabilities at King Williams Apartments and other persons experiencing financial challenges $10,100.00 to Montgomery Council on Aging – to provide the annual food cost to establish a new Meals on Wheels route to serve 12 homebound senior citizens each weekday $5,000.00 to the Sidney Lanier Poetnation PTSA – to support the food costs of an on-site food pantry serving Lanier High School families identified by school staff as food insecure $5,000.00 to the Society of St. Andrew – to distribute fresh produce in Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery counties Medical Grants ($21,340.00) $6,250.00 to Family Sunshine Center – to support the delivery of trauma-focused mental health services for victims of sex and labor trafficking $5,340.00 to First Choice Women’s Medical Center – to support the expansion of services to include low- and no-cost testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections to address Montgomery’s ranking in the top five cities nationally for rates of STIs $9,750.00 to Sight Savers America – to provide for the vision screening of 700 children in need of eye care in Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery counties Autauga Area Community Foundation ($13,000.00) Family Grants ($7,500.00) $2,500.00 to Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center – to provide services to victims of alleged child abuse in Autauga County. $2,500.00 to Family Sunshine Center – to provide counseling and supportive services to Autauga County residents who are victims of domestic violence, family violence, sexual assault, or child abuse and neglect $2,500.00 to the Prattville YMCA – to support the costs of the Field of Dreams program which provides special needs youth with a range of sports opportunities Food Grants ($3,000.00) $2,000.00 to Autauga Interfaith Care Center – to purchase food for the Feed the Need program that serves Autauga County residents who are at or below the poverty line $1,000.00 to the Montgomery Area Food Bank – to conduct Mobile Pantry deliveries in Autauga County, distributing up to 30,000 pounds of food to 240-300 food-insecure families Medical Grants ($2,500.00) $2,500.00 to Service Dogs Alabama – to offset the costs associated with the training and placement of a mobility assistance/seizure alert dog in Autauga County Elmore County Community Foundation ($9,000.00) Family Grants ($2,500.00) $2,500.00 to Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center – to provide services to victims of alleged child abuse in Elmore County Food Grants ($2,500.00) $2,500.00 to the Montgomery Area Food Bank – to conduct Mobile Pantry deliveries in Elmore County, distributing up to 30,000 pounds of food to 240-300 food-insecure families Medical Grants ($4,000.00) $2,500.00 to Medical Outreach Ministries – to provide primary and specialty medical care for Elmore County residents who do not have public or private health insurance $1,500.00 to Smile-A-Mile – to provide for Elmore County children and families affected by a pediatric cancer diagnosis to attend camp CACF Technical Assistance Grants ($12,406.22) $2,500.00 to Brantwood Children’s Home – to upgrade computers and software for its administrative staff and provide for greater efficiency in work processes $2,500.00 to Family Sunshine Center – to provide consultant services for the development of a strategic plan focusing on expansion of services $660.00 to First Choice Women’s Medical Center – to purchase equipment for improved client intake services $1,746.22 to MBA Community Ministries, Inc. – to purchase two motion-activated digital signage displays to promote ministry opportunities and outcomes to visitors $2,500.00 to Red Tail Scholarship Foundation – to provide consultant services for the development of a fundraising strategic plan $2,500.00 to the Salvation Army of Montgomery – to purchase four computers for use by the staff, volunteers, and advisory board members to provide more efficient intake services and enhance virtual communication Field of Interest: Group Homes for Children Fund ($5,992.00) $5,992.00 to EasterSeals Central Alabama – to provide for 56 sessions of hippo-therapy for children, where therapists apply the movement, rhythm, and repetition of the horse as a treatment strategy to help their clients achieve therapeutic goals Field of Interest: Margaret & Auston Bridges Fund for Arts in Education ($1,000.00) $500.00 to Holtville High School – to provide paint supplies for the visual arts students to use in completing a class project where they develop a creative outdoor space $500.00 to Wetumpka High School – to support costs for choir program students to attend the All-State Festival Field of Interest: Mental Health Fund ($1,095.00) $1,095.00 to the Samaritan Counseling Center – to provide funding for the Jeremiah 29:11Client Assistance Fund that assists clients who are uninsured or underinsured Field of Interest: Merle S. & Mack C. Hunt Diabetes Fund ($33,623.00) $17,623.00 to Medical Outreach Ministries – to provide needed medications and diabetes testing supplies for patients in the Diabetes Self-Management Education Program $16,000.00 to Southeastern Diabetes Education Services – to send 20 Montgomery area children with diabetes to Camp Seale Harris where they will receive training to improve their skills and motivation to control their diabetes and achieve greater independence Total Amount Awarded: $146,003.10