CrimeStoppers: High Value Items Stolen from Allred Farms in Dallas County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the theft of a Ford 350 Truck, a Circle W Cow trailer, and a Polaris Ranger.

On April 29, around 4:30 am unknown persons illegally trespassed onto the property of Allred Farms located in the 3800 block of County Road 45 in Dallas County, and took the following:

2006 Ford F350 Truck white in color vin# 1FDW37PX6EA52463



2011 Circle W Cow Trailer with an Orange top vin# 1C9TB332XB11400



2019 Polaris Ranger 1000XP Crew Cab Camouflage in color vin# 4XARSE997K8541591

If you have any information regarding the theft of these items, please immediately call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).