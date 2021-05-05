Dry & Milder Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler



A dry and milder weather pattern is ahead for us. Frontal boundary is moving eastward through the area tonight. A cool and drier wind flow will set up over the region. Skies clear out and weather conditions remain rather mild through the end of the work week. Morning temps start out in the 50s while afternoon highs only manage mid to upper 70s. We begin to warm over the upcoming weekend. Winds become more southerly allowing 80 plus degree warmth to return. Mom’s Day is looking nice and warm with temps in the mid 80s that afternoon. Our weather becomes more active again early next week. We expect several rounds of rain and storms to move through the area beginning Monday and continuing through early Thursday.