EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Prattville Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Clean up is underway in Prattville and Millbrook after an EF-1 tornado moved along Cobbs Ford Rd. on Tuesday.

At the time of writing, Cobbs Ford Road was closed from I-65 in Prattville to Highway 143 in Millbrook.

Many in the area are still without power.

The Cinema 12 in Prattville suffered major damage with roof panels torn to shreds, and a glass column shattering under the force of the wind.

Just across I-65 towards Millbrook, police have barricaded the road as crews work, to restore power and remove debris from roads.

At Jackson Lake Island, a large tree feel onto a camper trailer.

Police are urging citizens to avoid the Cobbs Ford Road area as crews work.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says many first responders and power crews have been working 24 hours, and he thanks the community for being patient as they work to make roads passable and restore power.

Luckily, there have been no injuries reported, but some people have been without power since yesterday.

Officials did not give a timeline when power would be restored.