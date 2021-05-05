Home Security Camera Catches Man Breaking into Truck, Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office Search for Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for the identity of a male suspect wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property.

On April 30, around 2:50 am, a home surveillance system recorded a theft suspect described as a black male wearing a white shirt and white shoes illegally entering the victim’s vehicle. The offender rummaged the vehicle and stole a $100 flashlight and a radar detector valued at $300.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!