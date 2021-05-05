Montgomery Rotary Club Presents Check to Mercy House

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery community outreach program is getting a helping hand, thanks to some caring civic leaders.

The Montgomery Rotary Club is presenting Mercy House with a check for $15,000. That money will be used to purchase a van to help clients get to appointments.

The Montgomery Rotary Club selects a non-profit each year to help.

Mercy House provides all kinds of services to people who might otherwise be forgotten, especially those in West Montgomery.

Anthony Brock, the Head of School at Valiant Cross Academy was the guest speaker at the luncheon.