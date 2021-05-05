Much Calmer Weather Through Mother’s Day

by Ryan Stinnett

A widespread severe weather event with damaging winds, in the 60-80 mph range, and a few tornadoes caused widespread wind damage across Alabama and the Southeast with hundreds of reports of wind damage. Crews will be out the next several days surveying the damage, restoring power, and cleaning up the debris. Please be patient and realize it will take several days due to the widespread nature of the event.

Central Alabama took the burnt of the damage from Tuesday’s severe weather. Widespread wind damage has caused numerous power outage across the area and here is the outage map as of Wednesday morning.

TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Lingering showers remain in the forecast for at least the first half of today, especially across South Alabama, followed by gradual afternoon clearing as drier air returns. The weather will remain dry for most of Alabama tomorrow and Friday with highs back in the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and pleasant, with a good supply of sunshine, the high will be in the low 80s. Clouds increase Sunday, and we will bring in a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day, but for now, most of Mother’s Day should be dry. Sunday’s high will be in the mid-80s.

NEXT WEEK: A stalled surface front will keep a chance of rain or thunderstorms in the forecast Monday through Wednesday, followed by trend toward drier weather over the latter half of the week. Too early to know if severe storms will be an issue next week. Highs next week will be in the mid 80s.

Be blessed today!!!

Ryan