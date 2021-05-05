Multiple Millbrook Roads are Closed Due to Tuesday Night’s Storm

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook Police say trees and power lines are down throughout the south end of town. Especially near Cobbs Ford Road and 143 South to I-65. They say homes are damaged in the Lake and Forest Subdivision, Demonbreun Drive, and along Cobbs Ford Road.

Cobbs Ford Road is closed from Highway 143 to I-65 until further notice because of damage South Edgewood Road and Edgewood are also not accessible this morning because of downed power lines. Millbrook Police say there are no reports of injuries at this time.