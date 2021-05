MPS ) are closed today due to power outages: Lee High School , Highland Avenue Elementary, Highland Gardens Elementary, Capitol Heights Middle, Wares Ferry Road Elementary, and McIntyre. The following Montgomery Public Schools () are closed today due to power outages: Lee High, Highland Avenue Elementary, Highland Gardens Elementary, Capitol Heights Middle, Wares Ferry Road Elementary, and McIntyre.

MPS encourages families and staff to monitor their school ’s websites for any additional information.