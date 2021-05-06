Dry & Cooler For Now

Cooler Nights Ahead

by Shane Butler



A dry and slightly cooler air mass has taken over the region. We expect several days of sunshine and mild conditions. There is a disturbance making a run at us tonight but it looks like the dry and stable conditions will win out. We could see a few clouds roll through over night but that’s about it. We’re back into sunshine and mild conditions Friday. Although, it will be a bit cool for the start of the day. Lower to mid 50s are likely Friday morning. Another cool morning is ahead for Saturday morning as well. We could start out in the upper 40s. It’s a brief cool snap as we quickly manage lower 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday. Weather conditions will be nice for all your outdoor plans throughout the weekend. Next week will be a different story. Monday starts out wet with rain and storms. It’s the beginning of an active weather pattern that lingers through Thursday. We expect periods of rain and storms each day. There’s signs the latter half of next week will trend drier heading into that following weekend.