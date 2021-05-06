ASU Track and Field: Alabama State looks to capture SWAC outdoor title this weekend

by Janae Smith

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas | Alabama State will travel to Texas this weekend in an attempt to capture the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) outdoor track and field championship that begins Thursday on the campus of Prairie View A&M University.

Several Hornets are at, or near, the top of the performance list entering the meet and will look to improve on their marks to get to the medal stand.

On the track, David East has the second-fastest time in the conference this season in the 100-meters with a time of 10.34 seconds at the Knights Invite, followed by Matthew Clarke (10.44) who ran the third-fastest, along with Myles Calhoun (10.59) and Mason Foster (10.62) who have the sixth and eighth-fastest times respectively.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Tionna Brown has one of the fastest times in the country in the 100-meters at 11.29 seconds – while teammates Nia Jack (11.51), Ulani Toussaint (11.79) and Halima Barlow (11.87) are second, fourth and sixth respectively.

Brown also has the fastest time in the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 23.57, while three other teammates are included in the top five finishes with Amari Newsom having the second-fastest time at 23.94 along with Barlow (23.96) and Kyana Evans (24.14) in fourth and fifth.

Alabama State has two of the top four times in the 200-meters on the men’s side, as Clarke owns the fastest time at 20.83 seconds, while East is fourth (21.24). The Hornets are in the hunt for the medal stand in the 400-meter dash on the women’s side, with Evans having the fastest finish at 54.25, while Newsom is eighth at 56.31.

In middle distance competition, three Hornets are in the top 10 of the conference standings in the 800-meterswith Kevin Smith having the second-fastest time at 1:52.71, while Duvaire Wauchope (1:53.41) and Ricky Thornton (1:53.69) are sixth and ninth on the men’s side. Michaela Lewis (2:03.71) and Shamia Jones (2:10.42) are one and two on the women’s side, while teammate Jamila Thomas has the eighth-fastest time at 2:19.31.

Alabama State also owns some of the fastest times in the 1500-meters, led by Abdi Hussein (3:58.08) on the men’s side in second and Smith (4:06.29) with the ninth-fastest time, while Hussein also leads the conference in the 5000-meters with a time of 14:38.95. On the women’s side, Lewis has the fastest time (4:35.78) followed by Arion Span (4:43.44), Jones (4:44.61) and Thomas (4:47.90) all round out the top four in the event.

Ariayanna Val has recorded the third-fastest time in the 100-meter hurdles at 14.50, while teammate Jasmyn Joseph has the fourth-fastest time in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:04.09. Ulyesses Grace is currently first on the men’s side with a time of 14.23.

In field events, Alabama State is also at or near the top in many events including the men’s high jump, where Marcus Cade is second with a height of 1.99 meters (6-06.25); while Dasia Newell is ninth on the women’s side at 1.47 meters (4-09.75). The Hornets have the third-best mark in the pole vault for men, with Cedric Jones reaching a height of 4.05 meters (13-03.50).

Cade also has the fourth-longest distance in the long jump at 7.37 meters (24-04.50) and fifth-longest in triple jump at 14.43 meters (47-08.00), while teammate Xavier Clarke is seventh at 7.00 meters (22-11.75) in the long jump and Demier Shipley eighth in the triple jump at 13.77. meters. (45-02.25).

Meanwhile, Caesar Kemp will challenge for the medal stand in several throwing events including the shot put where he owns the second-best mark in the conference at 16.69 meters (54-09.25), third in discus at 48.10 meters (157-10.0) and fourth in the hammer throw at 45.98 meters (150-10). Teammate Daniel Bayeshea is currently fourth in the shot put at 14.12m (46.-04.0) and sixth in the discus throw with a distance of 43.90 meters (144.0).

On the women’s side, Kristen Thompson (43.26 m; 141-11.0) and Xiquaria Relifor (42.76m; 140-3.0) are fifth and sixth respectively in the discus throw, while Thompson is also eighth in the shot put at 12.52 meters (141-1.00) and ninth in the hammer throws at 42.69 meters (140-1.0). Several other Hornets will challenge for the medal stand, with several at eighth or better in their events.

