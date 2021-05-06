Campaign 2022: State Rep. Wes Allen Running for Secretary of State

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s state primaries are still about a year away, but candidates are starting to jump into the big statewide races.

State Rep. Wes Allen (R-Troy) says he’ll run for Alabama Secretary of State. He made the announcement surrounded by some of his colleagues in front of the Alabama State House this morning.

One of the duties of the secretary of state is to oversee elections. Allen says when he was probate judge of Pike County for nearly a decade, he oversaw elections at the county level.

Allen is considered to be one of the most conservative members of the Alabama House of Representatives. He was elected to that position in 2018.

Alabama’s current Secretary of State John Merrill is term-limited to two terms in that office and cannot seek re-election.

The 2022 Alabama primaries are May 24, 2022.