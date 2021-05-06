Day Two of Storm Clean Up in Prattville: Damage at the Lambert Home

by Ja Nai Wright

The Lambert Family home off of Old Farm Lane was in the direct path of the EF-1 tornado that hit Prattville on Tuesday. Mr. Lambert and his wife were safely in their home when the tornado passed, destroying trees in its path, some even hitting the home.

“I was sitting right here watching the ball game and about 6 o’clock my wife came running to the door and said we need to get inside and it got really dark, I didn’t hear any real loud noises but then the wind and all kicked up, and within 5 minutes it was just total destruction before i could get into the door you could hear the trees falling on the house and everything else.”

Autauga county EMA Ernie Baggett says that he is proud of the building codes that are put in place, because of that, most homes in the area sustained minimal damage if any.

“There was a lot of wind to take these trees down, but there wasn’t a whole lot of roofs lifted off homes there wasn’t walls that collapsed so those things are big pieces and we look back at it and we go alright were moving in the right direction.”

Mr. Lambert expressed how he felt when he thinks back to the moment when the storm reached his home.

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been in my life, if my wife and I hadn’t been able to get the french doors closed the wind would have got in and there and there is no telling what would happen.”

The couple says that its going to take a long time to clear all of the damage, possibly even a year.