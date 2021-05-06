Deluge Over: Southeast Cleaning up Debris of Rain

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A Southern deluge that dumped several inches of rain in a few hours and spawned at least three tornadoes has eased. But homeowners and workers are now cleaning up a wide area across the Southeast.

With heavy rains still falling near the Gulf Coast, crews used shovels and heavy machines to remove debris that covered roads and bridges as floodwaters receded in metro Birmingham. Some schools there opened late or held classes online because of high water. About 100,000 homes and businesses remained without power from Arkansas to Virginia at midday Wednesday. That’s down from more than 240,000 earlier.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)