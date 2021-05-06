House Leaders Try to Break Stalemate on Casino, Lottery Bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

Win numbers and lottery balls

The fate of an Alabama lottery and casino bill remains in limbo.

The House of Representatives on Thursday delayed a vote amid a flurry of last-minute negotiations.

House leaders met multiple times trying to work out a compromise that could muster the 63 votes needed to pass the 105-member House.

The bill would establish a state lottery and nine casino locations. Supporters argue it’s time to allow state voters to decide the issue of gambling.

Critics of the bill say it picks winners and losers by naming casino locations,

