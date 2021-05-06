Medical Marijuana Bill Headed to Gov. Ivey’s Desk , Governor’s Office Releases Statement
The Alabama Senate has concurred with the House of Representatives on Medical Marijuana by a vote of 20-9 late Thursday night.
The legislation is headed to the Governor for her signature.
Statement from Governor Ivey’s Office on Medical Marijuana Legislation
To SB46’s passage:
As with any piece of legislation that reaches the governor’s desk, we look forward to thoroughly reviewing it.
We appreciate the debate from the Legislature on the topic.
This is certainly an emotional issue.
We are sensitive to that and will give it the diligence it deserves.