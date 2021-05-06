National Day of Prayer Observed in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today is the National Day of Prayer. Church leaders from across the state were in Montgomery to pray for the state and its leaders.

Church leaders as well as representatives of the Native American tribes within the state gathered at the steps of the Alabama Capitol to pray and to reflect on the state and the nation.

This year’s theme is based on 2 Corinthians 3:17, “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

In 2010, The United States formally apologized to American Indian tribes for the acts of violence committed against them.

President Ronald Reagan designated the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer in 1988.