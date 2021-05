Section of Dozier Road Closed Due to Flooding

by Alabama News Network Staff

Portion of Dozier Road Closed Due to Flooding/Source: Alabama News Network

Montgomery City/County Emergency Management Agency said a stretch of Dozier Road in the county is currently closed.

EMA Director Christina Thornton said the county engineering department made the decision to close a section of Dozier Road to the toll bridge due to flooding from the Tallapoosa River.

Thornton says drivers need to find alternate routes for the remainder of the work week.

No word on when the road will reopen.