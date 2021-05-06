Splendid Spring Weather Through Mother’s Day

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: The weather will remain dry for Alabama to day with ample sunshine and highs again in the upper 70s. Late tonight, a secondary cold front will push into the state and it could squeeze out a few scattered showers over North Alabama, but moisture will be limited, and rain amounts will be very light and spotty and we expect none of the southern half of the state. Cooler air moves into the state Friday behind the front, highs will be in the low to mid 70s, under a sky full of sunshine and breezy northerly winds.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and pleasant, with a good supply of sunshine, the high will be in the low 80s. Clouds increase Sunday, and we will bring in a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, but for now, most of Mother’s Day should be dry. Sunday’s high will be in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A stalled surface front will keep a chance of rain or thunderstorms in the forecast Monday through Wednesday, followed by trend toward drier weather over the latter half of the week. Too early to know if severe storms will be an issue next week. Highs next week will be in the low to mid 80s.

Have an exceptional Thursday!

Ryan