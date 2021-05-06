Troy Police Make Capital Murder Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police say they have arrested 27-year-old Tevin Devante Griffin of Brundidge. Griffin is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Ca’Darious Varquez Starks.

Police say yesterday afternoon, they responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a home on Cactus Lane. When officers arrived, they say they found Starks dead inside the home.

During the investigation, police say they found that several shots had been fired into the home. Police think at least one of those shots hit and killed Starks. His body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Investigators say Griffin is being held in the Pike County Jail without bond.

Police say the case remains under investigation.