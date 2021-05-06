VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite the World- SAT, MAY 8 7PM

by Janae Smith

GLOBAL CITIZEN ANNOUNCES ‘VAX LIVE: THE CONCERT TO REUNITE THE WORLD’– Hosted by Selena Gomez, Performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. to Air Saturday, May 8.

International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,” a global broadcast and streaming special that aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere. During the special, Global Citizen will call on philanthropists and corporations to donate enough “dollars-for-doses” to vaccinate more than 27 million heroic health workers that are serving on the global frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic every day. The special will also encourage global development advocates and changemakers to call on world leaders to prioritize the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for everyone, everywhere.

“As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Hugh Evans, Global Citizen co-founder & CEO. “There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty.”

As part of “VAX LIVE,” Global Citizen is campaigning to support the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator initiative – including COVAX – a vaccine-sharing program co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), to ensure that low-income countries can access COVID-19 vaccines. “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World” aims to inspire Global Citizens to call on governments, asking them to pledge $22.1 billion, the outstanding balance needed by the ACT-Accelerator to get 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests and treatments to the world’s poorest countries by the end of 2021.

The Global Citizen Event Special “VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite the World” airs SATURDAY, MAY 8th at 8|7c on your local CBS 8 and ABC32!