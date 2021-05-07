3 Degree Guarantee: Autauga Interfaith Care Center Gets $1,350 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

The start of a new month means it’s time to hand out another check to our selected 3 Degree Guarantee charity.

Gipson’s Tire Pros and Alabama News Network are presenting a check for $1,350 to the Autauga Interfaith Care Center. It was our charity for the month of April.

The care center, which started in 1998, provides food, clothes, housewares and even financial help to the people of Autauga County, especially those below the poverty line.

It helps about 5,000 people each year, and this money will aid in the effort.

“It’s critical to us. We exist entirely on donations,” Autauga Interfaith Care Center Executive Director Denise Brown said. “We had a little more grant money this year than normal, but we exist based on the giving of the community and we turn around and give it back to the community. So it’s our lifeblood,” she said.

Gipson’s Tire Pros and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees. The money adds up throughout the month and a check for the total amount is presented to that month’s charity.